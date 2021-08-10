Ctg customs house to auction off 76 lots of products on Thursday

Chattogram Customs House, the country's largest customs station, will auction off 76 lots of goods on Thursday.

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House and the Dhaka VAT Commissioner's Office.

Md Morshed Alam, manager of KM Corporation, the organiser of the auction, told The Business Standard that the auction products include onions, various types of fabrics, yarns, garment machines, malt, plastic hangers and other products.

According to Custom House sources, catalogues and tenders for auctioned goods are being sold from the KM Corporation office at Majhirghat in Chattogram, the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, and the office of the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate at Kakrail in Dhaka.

Any person or organization can participate in the auction. To enter into the auction, a bidder must attach a pay order for the 10 of the seller declared price with the auction tender.

To participate in the auction on behalf of the organization, a bidder has to submit a copy of the updated trade license, VAT registration certificate, and TIN certificate in the tender.

In addition, in the case of individual bidders, a copy of National Identity Card and updated TIN Certificate has to be submitted along with the tender.

Earlier, on July 29, Chittagong Custom House had organised an auction of 62 lots of goods.