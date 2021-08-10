Ctg customs house to auction off 76 lots of products on Thursday

Trade

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:37 pm

Related News

Ctg customs house to auction off 76 lots of products on Thursday

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House and at the Dhaka VAT Commissioner's Office

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:37 pm
Ctg customs house to auction off 76 lots of products on Thursday

Chattogram Customs House, the country's largest customs station, will auction off 76 lots of goods on Thursday.

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House and the Dhaka VAT Commissioner's Office.

Md Morshed Alam, manager of KM Corporation, the organiser of the auction, told The Business Standard that the auction products include onions, various types of fabrics, yarns, garment machines, malt, plastic hangers and other products.

According to Custom House sources, catalogues and tenders for auctioned goods are being sold from the KM Corporation office at Majhirghat in Chattogram, the auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, and the office of the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate at Kakrail in Dhaka.

Any person or organization can participate in the auction. To enter into the auction, a bidder must attach a pay order for the 10 of the seller declared price with the auction tender.

To participate in the auction on behalf of the organization, a bidder has to submit a copy of the updated trade license, VAT registration certificate, and TIN certificate in the tender.

In addition, in the case of individual bidders, a copy of National Identity Card and updated TIN Certificate has to be submitted along with the tender.

Earlier, on July 29, Chittagong Custom House had organised an auction of 62 lots of goods.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram customs / Chattogram Customs House / Auction / Goods / Import Goods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

19h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership