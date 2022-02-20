Ctg C&F agent association election 9 March

Trade

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
20 February, 2022, 09:25 pm

Ctg C&amp;F agent association election 9 March

The triennial election to the Chattogram Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association will be on 9 March at the Ladies Club in Chattogram.

Twenty-nine candidates from two panels will contest for 18 posts, with 2,484 voters casting their votes.

The Akhtar-Bachchu-Bilu panel of Sammana Parishad, and the Sayeduzzaman-Sajjad-Azim panel of Sammilita-Sammanya Oikyajot, are contesting in the election.

Voters will elect one for each of the posts of the President; First Vice President; Second Vice President; Third Vice President; General Secretary; First Joint General Secretary; Second Joint General Secretary; Finance Secretary; Customs Secretary; First Customs Co-Secretary; Second Customs Co-Secretary; Port Secretary; Port First Secretary; Port Second Secretary; ICT, training and Law Secretary; Publicity and Office Secretary; and Cultural and Social Secretary.

Twelve people will also be elected executive members.

Candidates said they would work to stop harassment and discrepancies in the port in regular consultation with the National Board of Revenue. They would also like to construct a second building for the association.

Khandaker Latifur Rahman Azim, who is contesting for the post of General Secretary from Sammilita-Sammana Oikya Jot, said the present committee has been in place for 20 years, which has hindered the development of leadership.

"If we are elected, we will ensure that no one can hold a position more than twice in a row," he added.

Mohammad Nurul Islam will serve as the Chief Election Commissioner while Mohammad Sharif and Mohammad Abdun Noor will be election commissioners.

C&F agent association / election

