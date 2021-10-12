Trusted operator, ecosystem main challenges to Bangladesh startup investment

Startups

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

Trusted operator, ecosystem main challenges to Bangladesh startup investment

Bangladesh’s market environment pushes the country back in attracting new foreign investments

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 10:14 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Trusted operators and business ecosystems are the two major challenges that Bangladeshi startups face while attracting foreign investments, said entrepreneurship specialists.

"Most of the investors are concerned about who is operating and regulating the system, and whether it is reliable or not," Tina Jabeen, CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited, told a session of Sankalp Global Summit-2021 on Tuesday.

Mentioning that a new startup has to have an available market and good team, Tina said, Bangladesh is the best place to invest in a startup because the country has a very large market.

She also said since startup is not the kind of business "free to all", entrepreneurs should know their "pros and cons" first before making the move.

Sankalp's Global Summit is an Intellecap Initiative that brings together over 1,000 of startup stakeholders from around the world to discuss, debate, and create a roadmap for development.

The session on Tuesday of the summit titled "Emergence & Impact of the Neo Bengal Tigers' Startup Ecosystem" was hosted by Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN), a platform that works on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Bangladesh by connecting local and global investors.

Ann Runnel, founder and CEO of Estonia-based Reverse Resource, said, "I have not seen a startup ecosystem in Bangladesh similar to India or Singapore. Bangladesh has a different market environment that pushes it back in attracting new foreign investments."

On successful fundraising technique, Sajid Rahman, founding general partner of MyAsiaVC, said an investor must know who needs to be approached and where needs to be approached for the funding.

Ahmed Jawad Yusuf, advisory lead at Bangladesh Angels, said Bangladesh has the third most active impact investing market in South Asia.

"Over the past five years, the startup ecosystem has been able to attract $400 million foreign direct investment. The majority of it, if not all, has an impact in solving critical social problems through technology," he added.

Nirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Engels, moderate the programme.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Startups / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case