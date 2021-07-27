Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce a new system through online from September 1 as the taxpayers would be able to submit their income tax returns from mobile phones.

The taxpayers would be able to submit their tax returns for the current fiscal year by using the website of the NBR or using their respective mobile phone sets, said a handout.

The income tax wing of the NBR has already got success in this regard by conducting a survey on the acceptance of the taxpayers and on the internet.

Sources at the NBR said that with this new system, the taxpayers would be able to collect income tax certificates, receipt of the tax returns, and TIN certificates at any time.

For availing the service, the taxpayers would have to register themselves at the website of the NBR through using their respective mobile phone sets which are registered with the BTRC.

This online system would scrutinize the credibility of the taxpayers through using the biometric database of the BTRC and then would provide the user names and passwords.