Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones

NBR

BSS
27 July, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones

The taxpayers would be able to submit their tax returns for the current fiscal year by using the website of the NBR or using their respective mobile phone sets, said a handout

BSS
27 July, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:33 pm
Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce a new system through online from September 1 as the taxpayers would be able to submit their income tax returns from mobile phones.

The taxpayers would be able to submit their tax returns for the current fiscal year by using the website of the NBR or using their respective mobile phone sets, said a handout.

The income tax wing of the NBR has already got success in this regard by conducting a survey on the acceptance of the taxpayers and on the internet.

Sources at the NBR said that with this new system, the taxpayers would be able to collect income tax certificates, receipt of the tax returns, and TIN certificates at any time.

For availing the service, the taxpayers would have to register themselves at the website of the NBR through using their respective mobile phone sets which are registered with the BTRC.

This online system would scrutinize the credibility of the taxpayers through using the biometric database of the BTRC and then would provide the user names and passwords.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Mobile phones / taxpayers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing