Ctg Customs House to be closed for 2 days for software update 

NBR

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
According to a letter sent to the customs stations by the National Board of Revenue, only IT officials will be present at their workplaces from 4pm on 22 July to complete the system update

Chattogram Customs House will remain closed for two days from 8am on 22 July to 8am on 24 July, when Automated System for Customs Data World System, the software used by the House, will be updated. So, tax collection will remain suspended too for the time. 

All other customs houses will be closed as well during the time. 

According to a letter sent to the customs stations by the National Board of Revenue, only IT officials will be present at their workplaces from 4pm on 22 July to complete the system update. 

Sultan Mahmud, deputy commissioner (prevention) of Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard all preparations had been made to update the software. 

"We have informed the stakeholders of the matter," he said, adding that the suspension of tax collection would not have much impact during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. 

About 7,000 bills of entry are filed every day at Chattogram Customs House, the country's largest customs station. Of these, 5,000 are for exports and the rest for imports. 

The House collects about Tk140-150 crore a day in export and import duties. 

