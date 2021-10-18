BIDA forms teams to ensure safe working environment

Industry

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:34 pm

Related News

BIDA forms teams to ensure safe working environment

Primarily, inspection will be operated in selected 1,900 factories in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:34 pm
Photo: ILO
Photo: ILO

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has formed 27 teams to ensure safe working environment and prevent accidents in factories and industries.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and some government organisations led by BIDA formed the teams to begin the inspection.

A training programme will be held for the 27 teams in this regard on 19 October in Agargaon.

Primarily, inspection will be operated in selected 1,900 factories in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram.

Apart from that, inspection will be carried out in 5,000 factories and the range of inspection will be expanded with time.  

The initiative has been taken after an incident of fire occured in Hashem Food Factory on 8 July, killing more than 50 people in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Economy / Top News

Bida / Safe Working Environment / workers / Factory Inspection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij