BIDA forms teams to ensure safe working environment

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has formed 27 teams to ensure safe working environment and prevent accidents in factories and industries.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and some government organisations led by BIDA formed the teams to begin the inspection.

A training programme will be held for the 27 teams in this regard on 19 October in Agargaon.

Primarily, inspection will be operated in selected 1,900 factories in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram.

Apart from that, inspection will be carried out in 5,000 factories and the range of inspection will be expanded with time.

The initiative has been taken after an incident of fire occured in Hashem Food Factory on 8 July, killing more than 50 people in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.