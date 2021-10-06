Switzerland proposes aviation deal

Switzerland has proposed an aviation agreement with Bangladesh which will pave the way for stronger bilateral ties and increased connectivity and trade and commerce activities between the two countries.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard handed over her country's aviation proposal to State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mr Md Mahbub Ali MP on Wednesday during a meeting at the Secretariat.

The Swiss envoy said that her country wants to sign the aviation deal on the occasion of 50 years of bilateral ties between the two countries and further increase trade relations.

Chuard also expressed interest in both countries jointly working in the tourism sector.

During the meeting, State Minister Mahbub Ali said Switzerland's proposal to sign the aviation agreement will be finalised on time through due processes.

The aviation deal will open the door for both countries to work together in the aviation and tourism sectors and it will strengthen people-to-people connectivity between the two countries alongside closer bilateral trade ties.