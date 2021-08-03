Emirates partners with Mexico's Aeromar

Aviation

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:12 pm

Related News

Emirates partners with Mexico's Aeromar

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:12 pm
Emirates partners with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

Emirates and Aeromar of Mexico have entered into an interline partnership which will provide seamless connectivity for its customers between destinations in Mexico and United States via Mexico City to Emirates' global network.

Through this interline partnership, customers will now be able to book tickets to fly to and from 12 destinations in Mexico and the United States covered by the interline agreement via Mexico City, connecting to Emirates' flights EK 256/255 between Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai, said a Emirates press release on Tuesday.

Customers can then journey to Emirates' network of more than 120 cities across the world.

The interline agreement allows customers the convenience of booking their entire journey on a single ticket with uniform baggage policy and fare conditions. Tickets can be booked online on emirates.com or through travel agents, the release said.

The destinations in Mexico covered by the interline partnership between Emirates and Aeromar include Acapulco , Veracruz , Puerto Escondido , Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo , Ixtepec, Colima, Ciudad Victoria, Lazaro Cardenas, Piedras Negras and Tepic. The agreement also covers Aeromar´s destinations in the United States, Laredo and McAllen, Texas.

Emirates already offers customers the choice of flying to and from over 10 destinations in Mexico through existing partnerships with other airlines, the release added.

Founded in 1987, AEROMAR is Mexico's most experienced regional airline. Based in Mexico City, it serves a network of 19 domestic routes and 4 international routes to Texas, USA (Laredo and McAllen).

Corporates

Emirates / Aeromar / Mexico / Airlines / partnership

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house