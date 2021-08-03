Emirates partners with Mexico's Aeromar

Emirates and Aeromar of Mexico have entered into an interline partnership which will provide seamless connectivity for its customers between destinations in Mexico and United States via Mexico City to Emirates' global network.

Through this interline partnership, customers will now be able to book tickets to fly to and from 12 destinations in Mexico and the United States covered by the interline agreement via Mexico City, connecting to Emirates' flights EK 256/255 between Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai, said a Emirates press release on Tuesday.

Customers can then journey to Emirates' network of more than 120 cities across the world.

The interline agreement allows customers the convenience of booking their entire journey on a single ticket with uniform baggage policy and fare conditions. Tickets can be booked online on emirates.com or through travel agents, the release said.

The destinations in Mexico covered by the interline partnership between Emirates and Aeromar include Acapulco , Veracruz , Puerto Escondido , Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo , Ixtepec, Colima, Ciudad Victoria, Lazaro Cardenas, Piedras Negras and Tepic. The agreement also covers Aeromar´s destinations in the United States, Laredo and McAllen, Texas.

Emirates already offers customers the choice of flying to and from over 10 destinations in Mexico through existing partnerships with other airlines, the release added.

Founded in 1987, AEROMAR is Mexico's most experienced regional airline. Based in Mexico City, it serves a network of 19 domestic routes and 4 international routes to Texas, USA (Laredo and McAllen).