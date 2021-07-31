Biman suspends staff over passenger harassment complaint

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended one of its staffers for unprofessional conduct after he allegedly misbehaved with a passenger who had missed her flight to London due to an incident over the weight of her luggage.

The national flag carrier has also withdrawn another employee from its Sylhet station following the incident, says a press release.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

On 28 July, passenger Jamila Chowdhury complained that she could not go to London on the scheduled flight due to harassment by officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

However, Biman said the passenger, who was carrying overweight luggage, requested Biman officials to issue her a boarding pass without paying for the extra weight. The passenger missed her scheduled flight due to the complication.

Later, the Sylhet station manager resolved the matter and rescheduled the ticket for the next flight as per the passenger's choice.