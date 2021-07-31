Biman suspends staff over passenger harassment complaint

Aviation

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 08:21 pm

Related News

Biman suspends staff over passenger harassment complaint

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 08:21 pm
Biman suspends staff over passenger harassment complaint

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended one of its staffers for unprofessional conduct after he allegedly misbehaved with a passenger who had missed her flight to London due to an incident over the weight of her luggage.

The national flag carrier has also withdrawn another employee from its Sylhet station following the incident, says a press release.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

On 28 July, passenger Jamila Chowdhury complained that she could not go to London on the scheduled flight due to harassment by officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

However, Biman said the passenger, who was carrying overweight luggage, requested Biman officials to issue her a boarding pass without paying for the extra weight. The passenger missed her scheduled flight due to the complication.  

Later, the Sylhet station manager resolved the matter and rescheduled the ticket for the next flight as per the passenger's choice.

Bangladesh / Top News

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Biman / suspend / Passenger Harassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

4h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

6h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

6h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house