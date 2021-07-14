Biman to launch Saidpur- Cox’s Bazar flight
The new route will connect the people of northern part of the country with the tourist city, said a press release of Biman
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will launch direct flights on Saidpur-Cox's Bazar route shortly, considering the increasing demands of passengers.
The new flights will also contribute to boost economy and tourism of Cox's Bazar.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will announce the flight schedule on the new route shortly.