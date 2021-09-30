'Aviation sector to triple in growth over the next 15 years'

Aviation

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 07:37 pm

Related News

'Aviation sector to triple in growth over the next 15 years'

Passenger and cargo transportation grew at a rate of about 10% in the 10 years up until 2017, according to the state minister for Aviation and Tourism

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 07:37 pm
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali, said aviation in Bangladesh will almost triple in growth over the next 15 years.

By 2017, the country's aviation market almost doubled with passenger and cargo transportation growing at a rate of about 10% over the previous 10 years, the state minister said.

He added that harnessing the tremendous growth potential of this sector can lead to significant employment opportunities for people in the country to help improve its socio-economic condition.

The state minister was addressing an inauguration ceremony for direct flights of US Bangla Airlines on the Jashore – Chattogram and Jashore – Cox's Bazar routes.

The event was at Jashore Airport, read a press release.

At the event, the minister said, "We plan to buy cargo aircraft to export the country's agricultural products internationally."

At a separate event, the state minister inaugurated direct flights of US Bangla Airlines on the Syedpur – Chattogram route.

State minister Mahbub Ali thanked US Bangla Airlines for launching new routes to connect different districts by air, hoping that such expansion will help grow regional trade and commerce.

Economy / Top News

Aviation Industry / Bangladesh / Bangladeshi Aviation Industry

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel