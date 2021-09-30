'Aviation sector to triple in growth over the next 15 years'

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali, said aviation in Bangladesh will almost triple in growth over the next 15 years.

By 2017, the country's aviation market almost doubled with passenger and cargo transportation growing at a rate of about 10% over the previous 10 years, the state minister said.

He added that harnessing the tremendous growth potential of this sector can lead to significant employment opportunities for people in the country to help improve its socio-economic condition.

The state minister was addressing an inauguration ceremony for direct flights of US Bangla Airlines on the Jashore – Chattogram and Jashore – Cox's Bazar routes.

The event was at Jashore Airport, read a press release.

At the event, the minister said, "We plan to buy cargo aircraft to export the country's agricultural products internationally."

At a separate event, the state minister inaugurated direct flights of US Bangla Airlines on the Syedpur – Chattogram route.

State minister Mahbub Ali thanked US Bangla Airlines for launching new routes to connect different districts by air, hoping that such expansion will help grow regional trade and commerce.