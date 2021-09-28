World could return to normal within a year: Pfizer CEO

There will be a return to normal life within a year, according to Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla.

To make that happen, it is likely annual Covid vaccination shots will be needed, he added.

"Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life," Bourla said in an interview with ABC.

"I do not think that this means that the variants will not continue coming, and I do not think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations. But that, again, remains to be seen," he added.

Earlier, when asked for his estimate of a return to normal life, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung: "As of today, in a year, I assume."