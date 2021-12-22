WHO: still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:04 pm

Related News

WHO: still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta

"We do have some data suggesting that rates of hospitalisation are lower," WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing with media

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:04 pm
A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The World Health Organization does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday, almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence.

"We do have some data suggesting that rates of hospitalisation are lower," WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing with media.

But she cautioned against drawing conclusions from the early data because "we have not seen this variant circulate long enough in populations around the world, certainly in vulnerable populations".

She said the data on the new variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, was still "messy" as countries reported its arrival and spread.

The U.N. agency's experts regularly meet drugmakers to discuss the best composition of Covid-19 vaccines as the industry looks at whether shots need to be tweaked to tackle the coronavirus.

The comments on Omicron came as a South African study suggested that those infected with Omicron were significantly less likely to end up in hospital than those with Delta, although the authors said some of that was probably due to high levels of immunity in the population.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries to learn from the past two years of the pandemic, calling again for greater vaccine equity, in the hope of next year ending a pandemic that has killed over 5.6 million people around the world.

"As we approach the new year, we must all learn the painful lessons this year has taught us. 2022 must be the end of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

WHO / omicron / delta / Omicron awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

9h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

11h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

3h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

3h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

3h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?