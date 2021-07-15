WHO panel advises against Covid-19 vaccination proof for travel

The independent experts said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Thursday maintained its stance that proof of Covid-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate into blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated.

The independent experts said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

