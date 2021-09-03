WHO monitoring new Covid variant named Mu

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 12:32 pm

Related News

WHO monitoring new Covid variant named Mu

The WHO said the variant has the potential to evade immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 12:32 pm
WHO monitoring new Covid variant named Mu

The World Health Organization is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called "Mu" — known by scientists as B.1.621 — and has added it to the list of "variants of interest" because of preliminary evidence it can evade antibodies.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said the United States was also monitoring the new variant, which was first identified in Colombia in January and now makes up 39% of all cases there, reports the New York Times.

The WHO said the variant has the potential to evade immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies, and because of that, it was listed as a "variant of interest" on 30 August.

Fauci said it is not at all common in the United States, where the highly contagious Delta variant makes up 99% of all Covid-19 cases. He said the new variant "has a constellation of mutations that suggests it would evade certain antibodies," but there is so far very little clinical data supporting that conclusion.

Fauci added that vaccines are still quite effective against variants with similar characteristics.

"Bottom line, we are paying attention to it," he said.

"We take everything like that seriously, but we don't consider it an immediate threat right now."

Top News / World+Biz

Covid-19 variants / Mu Variant of Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

19h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

20h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

20h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends