WHO calls out Covid booster shots as rich nations accelerate booster programmes

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
14 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:42 pm

Related News

WHO calls out Covid booster shots as rich nations accelerate booster programmes

"It is not about how many people are vaccinated, it's about who is vaccinated," said WHO Chief

Hindustan Times
14 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Describing Covid vaccine discrimination a 'scandal', World Health Organization (WHO) called for the practice to be stopped.

WHO chief said more people are receiving booster doses as against those receiving primary doses.

Dr Tedros made the observation while delivering his remarks at a media briefing on Covid-19.

Dr Tedros reiterated that only immunocompromised people should be administered booster doses.

"It is not about how many people are vaccinated, it's about who is vaccinated. It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate children. Health workers, older people & other high-risk groups are waiting for the first dose. Countries with highest vaccine coverage continue to stockpile more vaccines. Every day, six times more boosters are administered globally than primary doses. This is a scandal that must stop now," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

WHO / WHO Chief / scandal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

19h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

19h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

19h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub