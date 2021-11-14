WHO calls out Covid booster shots as rich nations accelerate booster programmes

Describing Covid vaccine discrimination a 'scandal', World Health Organization (WHO) called for the practice to be stopped.

WHO chief said more people are receiving booster doses as against those receiving primary doses.

Dr Tedros made the observation while delivering his remarks at a media briefing on Covid-19.

Dr Tedros reiterated that only immunocompromised people should be administered booster doses.

"It is not about how many people are vaccinated, it's about who is vaccinated. It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate children. Health workers, older people & other high-risk groups are waiting for the first dose. Countries with highest vaccine coverage continue to stockpile more vaccines. Every day, six times more boosters are administered globally than primary doses. This is a scandal that must stop now," he said.