Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 11:13 am

Related News

Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba

Vietnam has recorded 667,650 coronavirus infections and 16,637 deaths, the vast majority in the Delta-driven outbreak from late April

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 11:13 am
Doses of Cuba&#039;s Abdala coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Doses of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Vietnam has approved Cuba's Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country is battling its worst outbreak.

Abdala becomes the eighth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region, with only 6.3% of its 98 million people having received at least two shots.

The announcement came hours after President Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Hanoi for an official visit to Havana.

Vietnam has recorded 667,650 coronavirus infections and 16,637 deaths, the vast majority in the Delta-driven outbreak from late April.

"The ministry of health has approved Abdala vaccine, based on the country's urgent need for its Covid-19 fight," the government said in a statement.

The ministry last month said Cuba would supply large quantities of Abdala to Vietnam and transfer the production technology by the end of the year.

Vietnam and Cuba are among the last five Communist-ruled countries in the world, along with China, Laos and North Korea.

In July, Vietnam urged the United States to end its "hostile policy  toward Cuba and lift its longstanding trade embargo after rare anti-government protests on the island.

Top News / World+Biz

Vietnam / Abdala / Cuba / President

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

20m | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

25m | Videos
Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents