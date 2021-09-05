Vaccine passports to start in England this month

05 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
UK minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was the right time to introduce the certificates, as all over-18s will have been offered two jabs by the end of September

A Police officer with people in Trafalgar Square, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London, Britain, May 3, 2020/ Reuters
Plans to introduce vaccines passports in nightclubs and other indoor venues in England will go ahead this month, the country's vaccines minister has confirmed.

UK minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was the right time to introduce the certificates, as all over-18s will have been offered two jabs by the end of September, reports the BBC.

The scheme requiring people to show Covid vaccination proof has been criticised by venues and some UK MPs.

But Zahawi said it would ensure the economy could remain open.

"The best way we can keep those industries open in my view, in our view, is to work with the industry," he said.

"One thing that we have learnt is that in large gatherings of people, especially indoors, the virus tends to spike and spread," he added.

