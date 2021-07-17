US to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh

The United States will send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend via the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme.

"The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday," Reuters reported quoting a White House official.

The doses are part of US President Joe Biden's promise to share doses of US vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly.

Pleased to announce another gift of 3 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine coming to 🇧🇩 from the American people via #COVAX. The U.S. is committed to increasing the country's vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide.https://t.co/s0C07TmNAZ— Earl R. Miller (@USAmbBangladesh) July 17, 2021

"Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries have worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots," the official said.

