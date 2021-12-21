US FDA set to authorise Pfizer, Merck Covid-19 pills this week

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 10:16 pm

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, US, December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, US, December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize Covid-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two drugs, especially Pfizer's pill Paxlovid, are seen as promising new oral treatments that can be given to people outside of the hospital.

Pfizer Inc had said earlier this month its antiviral Covid-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients.

Merck's pill, molnupiravir, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by around 30%.

The Food and Drug Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

