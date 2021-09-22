US CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 08:46 pm

Related News

US CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on 22-23 September to discuss which Americans should get the third vaccine shot, should it be authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 08:46 pm
Pfizer&#039;s vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.
Pfizer's vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said while kicking off the two-day panel discussion on Wednesday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Sept 22-23 to discuss which Americans should get the third vaccine shot, should it be authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve the third shot for all people aged 16 and over, but a panel of outside advisors to the FDA last Friday said there was only evidence for a shot being needed by people aged 65 and older.

The FDA has not yet said how it plans to proceed.

World+Biz / USA

USA / CDC / Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly