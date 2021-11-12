Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 01:11 pm

Related News

Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says

Merkel, speaking at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an Asia-Pacific business summit, said it was the task of politicians to make the case for serious interventions by being honest with the public

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 01:11 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

People who are still not vaccinated as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in Germany must understand they have a duty to the rest of society to protect others, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Merkel, speaking at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an Asia-Pacific business summit, said it was the task of politicians to make the case for serious interventions by being honest with the public.

Coronavirus case numbers have surged across Europe in recent weeks, with experts worrying that health systems risk once again being overwhelmed, in part because unvaccinated people are still spreading the disease to the older and more vulnerable.

"We have to make it clear that I have the right to get vaccinated, and that is a great fortune, a huge achievement of science and technology," Merkel said over a video link. "But I also have a certain obligation to contribute to protecting society."

While many of the unvaccinated are in age groups that are statistically likely to experience less severe cases of COVID-19, they can pass the virus to older people with weaker immune systems, who can then end up in intensive care even with a vaccination.

Merkel, who was being interviewed by Microsoft president Brad Smith, added that the challenges of the pandemic and of climate change were similar, since they were both exponential processes whose severity was hard to recognise at the start of a growth curve.

"When you see the start of an exponential increase you have to act immediately, and an understanding of what exponential means isn't widespread in our societies," Merkel said.

"That's also why we have been so unconcerned about climate change - that also has exponential growth and we have to act at a time when it is not at all visible how the numbers will grow."

World+Biz

Covid-19 Vaccination / German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

20h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills