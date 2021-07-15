Two jabs 'vital' against virus Delta variant: EMA

Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant

With only 3.7 percent of its population vaccinated, India faces the grim prospect of being caught in yet another new wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: REUTERS
The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.
 

"Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant," the European Medicines Agency said, adding "adherence to the recommended vaccination course is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection."
 

