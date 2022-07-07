Tracking new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
07 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

Tracking new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO

The global health body assured that it is closely monitoring the strain. It is yet to be determined if the new variant is more clinically severe than its predecessors. India has already logged over 64,300 new Covid infections this week

Hindustan Times
07 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference.(Reuters / File)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference.(Reuters / File)

A new sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid-19 has now been detected in India, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing on Wednesday. The variant, BA.2.75, was first reported in India and is now present in at least 10 more counties. The global health body assured that it is closely monitoring the strain. It is yet to be determined if the new variant is more clinically severe than its predecessors.

Addressing the global rise in fresh Covid-19 infections, Tedros said, "Globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO subregions saw cases increase in the last week."

He further informed that this surge in the global Covid tally is being caused by the sub-variants of the Omicron strain. While the BA.4 and BA.5 variants are driving waves in Europe and the United States, "in countries like India a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we are following," he said. WHO said that is still "too early to know" if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe.

What's behind the global surge

WHO chief cited 'dramatic reductions' in testing in several countries, delay in treatment to prevent serious illness and disparity in Covid-19 treatment, and lack of enthusiasm for booster dose as key reasons for the current global surge. "Vaccine protection, while still very effective in preventing serious disease and death, does vail," he said, underscoring the importance of booster dose to prevent the spread of the disease.

India on Thursday reported over 18,000 new Covid cases. 35 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. India has already logged over 64,300 new Covid infections this week.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy reported over 1.35 lakh cases in just one day on 5 July. France logged more than 2 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the local media reported yesterday. The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus is upward across the UK as well.

In the US, the fast-spreading BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages of Omicron are estimated to make up a combined 70.1% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of July 2, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / WHO / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

3h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

16h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work