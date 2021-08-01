Thailand extends stricter Covid-19 measures until end-August

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask looks at her phone as she walks on a street, as Thailand imposes a nationwide night curfew from Friday April 3, to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Thailand on Sunday extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.