Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from November

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Visitors from least 10 countries including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said, according to a transcript of a recorded televised speech provided by his office.

More countries will later be added to the list, he said.

Thailand also plans to allow resumption of alcohol sales at restaurants and to reopen entertainment venues to reopen by 1 December, Prayuth said, adding that the country will have more than 170 doses of vaccine by the end of the year.