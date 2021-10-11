Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from November

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 07:51 pm

Related News

Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from November

More countries will later be added to the list, he said

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 07:51 pm
Thailand&#039;s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Visitors from least 10 countries including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said, according to a transcript of a recorded televised speech provided by his office.

More countries will later be added to the list, he said.

Thailand also plans to allow resumption of alcohol sales at restaurants and to reopen entertainment venues to reopen by 1 December, Prayuth said, adding that the country will have more than 170 doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

Top News / World+Biz

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case