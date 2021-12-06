Thailand detects first case of Omicron variant

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 12:44 pm

Related News

Thailand detects first case of Omicron variant

Thailand banned travelers from eight African countries including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe at the start of December amid concerns about the Omicron variant

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 12:44 pm
A waitress waits for customer at a restaurant in Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots, as Thailand bans entry from eight African countries over the coronavirus Omicron variant, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A waitress waits for customer at a restaurant in Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots, as Thailand bans entry from eight African countries over the coronavirus Omicron variant, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Thailand has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a U.S. citizen who had traveled to the country from Spain late last month, a health official said on Monday.

The confirmed case in the man, who had arrived on Nov. 29, makes Thailand the 47th country to have found the new variant, Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference.

"This first confirmed case of Omicron variant is a 35-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen who lived in Spain for a year," Opas said adding that the patient had mild symptom.

Opas said health authorities were conducting further tests of people who had come into contact with the man, but said all contacts so far were low risk.

Thailand banned travelers from eight African countries including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe at the start of December amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

Opas said authorities had also limited travel from other African countries and were monitoring for more potential cases among international travelers.

World+Biz

thailand / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

18h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

18h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

18h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21