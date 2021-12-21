US records its first Omicron death

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

US records its first Omicron death

County judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that the man was the first local fatality from the variant

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 10:23 am
People line up outside the Barclays Center for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Brooklyn, New York City, US, December 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People line up outside the Barclays Center for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Brooklyn, New York City, US, December 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Texas' Harris County on Monday reported its first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, a man who was unvaccinated, the county health department said.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC News reported. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

The victim, aged between 50-60 years old, was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 as he was unvaccinated, the health department said in a statement.

County judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that the man was the first local fatality from the variant.

"Please - get vaccinated and boosted," Hidalgo said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the CDC said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Britain reported the first publicly confirmed death globally from Omicron. Twelve people in Britain have now died with the variant, and 104 are currently in hospital with it, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio on Monday.

Top News / World+Biz

omicron / Texas / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

37m | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

2h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

21h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

14h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

14h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today