Swelling Ganges opens up India's riverside graves

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

Swelling Ganges opens up India's riverside graves

Though cases have come down drastically this month, the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj alone has cremated 108 bodies found in the river in the last three weeks

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 08:18 pm
Members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) patrol in the Ganges river past burning pyres of bodies that washed up on its banks after monsoon rains swelled it and exposed shallow sand graves dug during the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
Members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) patrol in the Ganges river past burning pyres of bodies that washed up on its banks after monsoon rains swelled it and exposed shallow sand graves dug during the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

More corpses are washing up on the banks of the Ganges in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, as rains swell the river and expose bodies buried in shallow graves during the peak of the country's latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Videos and pictures in May of bodies drifting down the river, which Hindus consider holy, shocked the nation and underlined the ferocity of the world's biggest surge in infections.

Though cases have come down drastically this month, the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj alone has cremated 108 bodies found in the river in the last three weeks, said a senior municipal official.

"These are those dead bodies which were buried very close to the river and have gone into it with the rise in its water levels," Neeraj Kumar Singh told Reuters.

"The municipal corporation has deployed a team of 25 people who are working day and night on this front."

Reuters saw more than a dozen riverside pyres burning a few miles from Prayagraj.

India, the world's second most populous country, saw its health infrastructure crushed in April and May. Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and crematoriums became overwhelmed with the dead.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, acknowledged in May that bodies of Covid-19 victims were being dumped into rivers in a practice likely stemming from poverty and families abandoning victims for fear of the disease. 

"Instructions have been passed to every district magistrate to cremate the dead bodies with proper respect," said Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Navneet Sehgal.

"There are dead bodies buried on the river bank and it is because of a local tradition."

The state reported 224 Covid-19 infections overnight, taking its total caseload to 1.7 million, while total fatalities are at 22,366.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

swelling / Ganges / opens / India / riverside / graves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme