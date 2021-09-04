Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
04 September, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 11:10 am

Related News

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

The paper by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated

BSS/AFP
04 September, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the relevant data suggests that fears the variant causes more severe disease are unfounded.

The paper by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated.

The health agency analyzed hospital records from across an area covering around 10 percent of the US population, between March 1, 2020 and August 14, 2021.

This covered the period before the emergence of Delta, the most contagious strain to date, and after it became dominant, from June 20 onwards.

Weekly hospitalizations of children aged 0-17 were at their lowest between June 12 and July 3, at 0.3 per 100,000, before rising to 1.4 per 100,000 in the week ending August 14 -- a 4.7-fold increase. Pediatric hospitalizations reached their all-time peak of 1.5 per 100,000 in the week leading up to January 9, when the US experienced its winter wave that was driven by the Alpha variant.

Consistent with prior research, children aged 12-17 and 0-4 are at higher risk of Covid hospitalization than those aged 5-11.

After examining 3,116 hospital records from the period before Delta, and comparing them to 164 records during the Delta period, the percentage of children with severe indicators was found to not differ greatly.

Specifically, the percent of hospitalized patients admitted to intensive care was 26.5 pre-Delta and 23.2 post; the percent placed on ventilators was 6.1 pre-Delta and 9.8 post; and the percent who died was 0.7 pre-Delta and 1.8 post.

These differences did not rise to the level of statistical significance.

The finding comes with the important caveat that because the number of hospitalizations in the post-Delta period is small, more data will need to accrue for scientists to gain greater confidence about the conclusion.

The study also underscored vaccine effectiveness against pediatric Covid hospitalization during Delta.

Between June 20 and July 31, among 68 adolescents hospitalized with Covid- 19 whose vaccination status was known, 59 were unvaccinated, five were partly vaccinated, and four were fully vaccinated.

This meant the unvaccinated were 10.1 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated.

Children shielded by community vaccinations

A second study by the CDC examined childhood Covid cases, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits from June to August 2021, and compared them to the levels of community vaccination at the time.

Covid-related pediatric (ages 0-17) emergency department visits and hospitalizations were 3.4 times higher and 3.7 times higher respectively in states that fell in the bottom quartile of overall vaccinated per capita, compared to states in the highest quartile.

The takeaway message is that, while clinical trials for vaccines among those under the age of 12 and subsequent authorizations are awaited, high community rates of vaccination squelch Covid transmission and protect children.

Top News

Coronavirus / Covid -19 / Covid / Coronavirus Pandemic / Covid 19 / Delta Variant / Covid-19 Delta Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates