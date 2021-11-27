Sputnik Light Covid vaccine to be launched in India by December

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
27 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 02:34 pm

The Russian-made one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December, news agency ANI quoted Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) as saying.

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26, which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine is considered a highly effective vaccine when used both on a standalone basis and applied as a booster, according to reports.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories recently said it was in talks with India's drug regulator to sell Russia's Sputnik Light as a booster dose. India, however, at the moment is not considering authorising booster Covid-19 doses as many in the country have been naturally infected and the government believes two doses of a vaccine offers sufficient protection for now.

It is not clear at the moment whether Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine will be administered as a booster or used on a standalone basis. India is currently administering Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccine doses to its population.

Meanwhile, according to the latest findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow, Sputnik Light vaccine has shown 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus when administered standalone.

Efficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization.

A one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light has a number of key advantages, including ease of administering the vaccine, monitoring and more flexible re-vaccination schedule when used as a booster.

