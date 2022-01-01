Sinovac Covid-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:45 am

Related News

Sinovac Covid-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study

Akiko Iwasaki, one of the authors of the study, said on Twitter that CoronaVac recipients may need two additional booster doses to achieve protective levels needed against Omicron

Reuters
01 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:45 am
The Sinovac vaccine is pictured at StarMed Specialist Centre, a private medical centre, in Singapore July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The Sinovac vaccine is pictured at StarMed Specialist Centre, a private medical centre, in Singapore July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Sinovac's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine followed by a booster Pfizer-BioNTech shot showed a lower immune response against the Omicron variant compared with other strains, according to a study by researchers.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, was conducted by researchers from Yale University, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health and other institutions.

The Sinovac two-dose regimen along with the Pfizer shot produced an antibody response similar to a two-dose mRNA vaccine, according to the study. Antibody levels against Omicron were 6.3-fold lower when compared with the ancestral variant and 2.7-fold lower when compared with Delta.

Akiko Iwasaki, one of the authors of the study, said on Twitter that CoronaVac recipients may need two additional booster doses to achieve protective levels needed against Omicron.

The two-dose Sinovac vaccine alone did not show any detectable neutralization against Omicron, according to the study that analysed plasma samples from 101 participants in the Dominican Republic.

A study from Hong Kong last week said that even three doses of the Sinovac vaccine did not produce enough antibody response against Omicron and that it had to be boosted by a Pfizer-BioNTech shot to achieve "protective levels."

Sinovac's CoronaVac and state-owned Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine are the two most-used vaccines in China and the leading Covid-19 shots exported by the country. Hong Kong has been using the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. 

Top News / World+Biz

Sinovac / Pfizer / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

1h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

2h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

3h | Panorama
New year gift for petrolheads

New year gift for petrolheads

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

23h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

23h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

23h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity