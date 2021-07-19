Singapore advises unvaccinated people to stay home as cases rise

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 03:45 pm

Related News

Singapore advises unvaccinated people to stay home as cases rise

The country reported 88 new locally-transmitted virus cases on Sunday, the highest daily toll since August last year, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to karaoke bars and a fishery port

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
FILE PHOTO: Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in Singapore&#039;s central business district, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
FILE PHOTO: Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in Singapore's central business district, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's health ministry on Sunday "strongly" advised unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly, to stay home as much as possible over the next few weeks, citing heightened concerns about the risk of community spread of Covid-19.

The country reported 88 new locally-transmitted virus cases on Sunday, the highest daily toll since August last year, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to karaoke bars and a fishery port.

Though Singapore's daily cases are only a fraction of the number being reported among its Southeast Asian neighbours, the jump in infections is a setback for the Asian business hub, which has successfully contained its earlier outbreaks. On July 10, it had reported no new cases.

As a precaution, authorities on Sunday shut fresh fish and seafood stalls in markets across the city-state as it tested fishmongers for Covid-19.

"We are concerned that there remain cryptic transmission chains which might continue to spread within our community. The porous nature of wet markets makes contact tracing and isolation less straightforward," the health ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

About 73 percent of Singapore's 5.7 million population has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the government is pushing to get more of the elderly vaccinated, as those above 70 years of age have the lowest takeup rates at about 71 percent.

The rising cases prompted the city-state to tighten some restrictions on social gatherings from Monday just a week after easing them. However, it has more lenient rules for those who have been vaccinated.

As Singapore's vaccination rates rise and it prepares to live with the virus, the government has said it will look beyond case numbers at severity of illnesses to decide on further measures regarding the pandemic.

Of the 243 people with Covid-19 currently in hospital, five had serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and one was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses