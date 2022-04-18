Shanghai reports three deaths among Covid patients

Reuters
18 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 09:36 am

Shanghai reports three deaths among Covid patients

The city reported 19,831 new daily asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on 17 April, down from 21,582

Reuters
18 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 09:36 am
A person in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks a dog at a resident community, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown has been launched to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Shanghai, China April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks a dog at a resident community, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown has been launched to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Shanghai, China April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said three people infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.

The city reported 19,831 new daily asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on April 17, down from 21,582 on the previous day.

New symptomatic cases stood at 2,417, down from 3,238.

The city has conducted more than 200 million nucleic acid tests since March 10 in a bid to curb China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan in late 2019.

