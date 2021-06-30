Seven Australian cities lockdown to prevent the spread of Delta variant

A man walks in a corridor near a sign with instructions about the coronavirus and social distancing following the implementation of stricter social-distancing and self-isolation rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Seven Australian cities are now in lockdown as authorities scramble to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

Officials reported a slight case rise on Wednesday, to more than 200 cases, reports the BBC.

Nearly half the population - more than 12 million people - are under stay-at-home orders in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

On Wednesday, the outback town of Alice Springs also entered a snap lockdown after cases emerged in South Australia.

Authorities fear the virus could now spread to nearby Aboriginal communities which are already vulnerable.

Across the country on Wednesday, state leaders said they were facing a "pressure cooker situation" as new cases emerged.

Many leaders have urged faster vaccinations as just 5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

But messaging around the country's main vaccine, the AstraZeneca jab, has been confused.