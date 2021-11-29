Revaccination effectively protects against Omicron : White House

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
29 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 01:51 pm

On November 29, Biden will make a statement regarding the situation with the Omicron variant and the necessary measures amid the spread of the infection

Fauci’s comments come days after the United States authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly &amp; Co’s bamlanivimab Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner/File Photo
Fauci’s comments come days after the United States authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly & Co’s bamlanivimab Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner/File Photo

The revaccination provides the most reliable protection against the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told US President Joe Biden at a briefing.

"Dr. Fauci and members of the Covid Response Team updated the President on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant. Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have
more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid. Dr. Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from Covid," according to the statement published on the White House website on Monday.

According to the statement, the Covid Response Team's recommended that "all vaccinated adults were to get a booster shot as soon as possible." The document notes that US residents are eligible for a booster if they were
fully inoculated over six month ago with Pfizer and Moderna, or two months ago or more with Johnson & Johnson. "Importantly, those adults and children who are not yet fully vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately," the White House said.

On November 29, Biden will make a statement regarding the situation with the Omicron variant and the necessary measures amid the spread of the infection.

According to the Washington Post, the Biden administration is going tofocus on revaccinating the population, naming it a key measure to counter the Omicron variant. Some senior US health officials discussed the latest data on the new Covid-19 variant with the South African scientists on Sunday. The US side was told that it was too early to claim whether Omicron was more transmissible than Delta. As the media outlet mentioned, the experts will get more accurate data on the efficiency of the existing vaccines against the Omicron variant in a week.

