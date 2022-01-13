Quebec tax on unvaccinated may be lawful but sets risky precedent - experts

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Quebec tax on unvaccinated may be lawful but sets risky precedent - experts

Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province, is struggling with surging Covid-19 hospitalizations

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:47 am
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared in a vaccination clinic at the Palais des Congres, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A proposal by Quebec to tax unvaccinated people may be lawful but may also go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system, rights and medical experts said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's surprise announcement by the province's premier, Francois Legault, came with few details.

While his government would not say Wednesday how the tax would be levied, when or against whom, Canada's Civil Liberties Association said it could violate Canadians' fundamental rights, while health advocates expressed concern about its broader implications.

"I've not seen anything like this in Canada before. I'm worried about the precedent it would set," said Danyaal Raza, a doctor with Unity Health in Toronto and former chair of Canadian Doctors for Medicare.

Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province, is struggling with surging Covid-19 hospitalizations, and Legault noted that the province's relatively small unvaccinated population was represented disproportionately among the hospitalized.

Facing a provincial election in October, his government's response to the pandemic thus far has met with approval from 65% of Quebeckers surveyed, according to a Leger poll released this week.

But the province's public health director stepped down earlier this week, prior to the tax plan announcement, citing an "erosion" of public trust in anti-pandemic measures.

Asked on Wednesday about the plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he "received that proposal with interest" but would not weigh in on it, saying he needed more details.

Canada's public health system is underpinned by the Canada Health Act, meant to guarantee universality and accessibility, among other things. It precludes user fees for insured services.

Quebec's tax could be framed as a "sin tax" similar to that placed on alcohol and cigarettes or as a tax on a health risk factor like private insurers charge, Raza said.

As such, it might not violate Canada's Health Act but that did not mean it was a good idea, he said.

Cara Zwibel, acting general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said it might however violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms if viewed as "a way of compelling people to get vaccinated".

It was not clear if the tax's goal is to convince more people to get vaccinated or to finance health care, she said.

McGill University biomedical ethicist Phoebe Friesen was concerned the logic of taxing unvaccinated people could be extrapolated to other behaviors seen as driving health spending – obesity, for example – but that are tied to marginalization.

"If you want to be consistent and logical, you should charge all sorts of people for their hospitalization if it's based on behavior that they're 'responsible' for," she said "... And it's incredibly tricky to figure out what that looks like."

World+Biz

Quebec / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

32m | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

47m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

22h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

14h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

17h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

19h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found