Polish woman tests positive for Omicron in China

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

Polish woman tests positive for Omicron in China

The first case of Omicron in mainland China was detected in the northern port city of Tianjin in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on 9 December

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:14 pm
People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu New Area, following cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Dalian, Liaoning province, China November 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu New Area, following cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Dalian, Liaoning province, China November 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A Polish woman has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China, Poland's health ministry said on Tuesday, after Chinese media reported that the first case on the county's mainland had been detected in a Pole.

The first case of Omicron in mainland China was detected in the northern port city of Tianjin in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec. 9, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.

The Global Times said the first Omicron infection on the mainland was of a Pole who arrived in Tianjin from Warsaw.

Polish Health Ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters a teenage Polish woman had tested positive for Omicron in China, with the variant being identified on Monday.

She is in isolation in hospital and asymptomatic, he said, adding that there was no risk to the teenager's life.

He said one other person on the plane had tested positive for coronavirus, but it was not yet known if this was Omicron. Andrusiewicz said a test taken before the teenager flew had been negative. Poland has not yet reported any Omicron cases.

World+Biz / China

china / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

12h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

13h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

3h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

4h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

7h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?