Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100% effective against Covid-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 06:58 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100% effective against Covid-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said.

The long-term data will support planned submissions for full-regulatory approval of the vaccine in the age group in the United States and worldwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek clearance for a 30 micrograms dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 and above.

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use in people aged 12-15 years by the US Food & Drug Administration in May, and granted full approval for use in people aged 16 and above in August.

Top News / World+Biz

Pfizer / Pfizer coronavirus vaccine / Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine / Pfizer Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

2d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

2d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

2d | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan