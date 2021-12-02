One of India's first two Omicron patients left for UAE

A 66-year old man, reported in India's first two Omicron variant cases, left for Dubai on a flight on 7 November, official records showed on Thursday.

He arrived in India on 20 November from South Africa, report NDTV.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's municipal corporation, the man arrived from South Africa with a negative Covid-19 test report on 20 November at the city's international airport.

He had been vaccinated with both doses of a Coronavirus vaccine.

Upon his arrival, he checked into a hotel the same day and the results of a Covid-19 test were found to be positive.

When a government doctor visited him at the hospital, he was found to be asymptomatic and advised to self-isolate at the hotel.

Being a traveller from one of the nations designated "at-risk" given the Omicron breakout, his samples were collected again and sent for genome sequencing on 22 November.

All 24 people who came in contact with him were tested and found to be negative for Covid-19. The authorities also reached tested 240 secondary contacts - people who had come in contact with the primary contacts of the patent - and found them to be negative as well.

Separately, on 23 November, the man also took another Covid-19 test at a private lab and the result came back negative.

On 27 November, around midnight, he checked out of the hotel, took a cab to the airport and boarded a flight to Dubai.

Here is the travel history if the patient was released by the Bengaluru municipal corporation: