One of India's first two Omicron patients left for UAE

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:35 pm

Related News

One of India's first two Omicron patients left for UAE

He arrived in India on 20 November from South Africa

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
One of India&#039;s first two Omicron patients left for UAE

A 66-year old man, reported in India's first two Omicron variant cases, left for Dubai on a flight on 7 November, official records showed on Thursday.

He arrived in India on 20 November from South Africa, report NDTV.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's municipal corporation, the man arrived from South Africa with a negative Covid-19 test report on 20 November at the city's international airport.

He had been vaccinated with both doses of a Coronavirus vaccine.

Upon his arrival, he checked into a hotel the same day and the results of a Covid-19 test were found to be positive.

When a government doctor visited him at the hospital, he was found to be asymptomatic and advised to self-isolate at the hotel.

Being a traveller from one of the nations designated "at-risk" given the Omicron breakout, his samples were collected again and sent for genome sequencing on 22 November.

All 24 people who came in contact with him were tested and found to be negative for Covid-19. The authorities also reached tested 240 secondary contacts - people who had come in contact with the primary contacts of the patent - and found them to be negative as well.

Separately, on 23 November, the man also took another Covid-19 test at a private lab and the result came back negative.

On 27 November, around midnight, he checked out of the hotel, took a cab to the airport and boarded a flight to Dubai.

Here is the travel history if the patient was released by the Bengaluru municipal corporation:

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / India Omicron / India Omicron Patient

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

9h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

7h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

10h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

23h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

23h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub