Omicron wave milder than previous variants: Study

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:02 am

The high number of cases could overwhelm hospitals

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at the briefing that infections and positivity rates were rising in seven of South Africa’s nine provinces.(AP)
The wave of Omicron variant Covid-19 appears to be milder than the previous Delta variant, separate studies published in the UK and South Africa suggests so.

According to early data, fewer people are needing hospital treatment than with other variants, reports BBC. 

Researchers estimate there has been a 30-70% reduction in the number of patients in need of hospital care. 

However, scientists warned that the high number of cases could overwhelm hospitals even if the variant is milder. 

More than 100,000 cases have been reported in the UK in a single day for the first time.

One study in Scotland has been tracking coronavirus and the number of people ending up in hospital.

It said that if Omicron behaved the same as Delta, they would expect about 47 people to have been admitted to the hospital already but at the moment there are only 15.

The researchers said they were seeing a roughly two-thirds reduction in the number needing hospital care, but there were very few cases and few at-risk elderly people in the study.

Dr Jim McMenamin, the national Covid-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland, described it as a "qualified good news story".

The Omicron variant is spreading incredibly quickly and a high number of cases could wipe out any benefit of it being milder.

Prof Mark Woolhouse, from the University of Edinburgh, said: "An individual infection could be relatively mild for the vast majority of people, but the potential for all these infections to come at once and put serious strain on the NHS remains."

Meanwhile, another study in South Africa also points to the Omicron wave being milder.

It showed people were 70-80% less likely to need hospital treatment, depending on whether Omicron is compared to previous waves, or other variants currently circulating.

However, it suggested there was no difference in outcomes for the few patients that ended up in hospital with Omicron.

"Compellingly, together with our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of Omicron compared to other variants," said Prof Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, in South Africa.

The reduction in severity is thought to be a combination of the fundamental properties of the Omicron variant as well as high levels of immunity from vaccinations and previous infections.

An analysis of Omicron by Imperial College London suggests Omicron's mutations have made it a milder virus than Delta.

Prof Neil Ferguson, one of the researchers, said: "It is clearly good news, to a degree."

Laboratories studies have suggested potential reasons Omicron could be milder.

The University of Hong Kong found Omicron was better at infecting the airways but worse at getting into the deep tissues of the lungs, where it can do more damage.

The University of Cambridge found the variant was not as good at fusing lung cells together, which happens in the lungs of people who become severely ill.

The UK Health Security Agency is expected to publish early real-world data on Omicron soon, which could give further indications of the variant's severity.
 

