Omicron less likely to cause long COVID - UK study

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

Omicron less likely to cause long COVID - UK study

Researchers at King's College London, using data from the ZOE Covid Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long Covid after infection were 20% to 50% lower during the Omicron wave in the UK compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient's age and the timing of their last vaccination

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:39 pm
India&#039;s active case count now stands at 3.90 per cent. ( HT file Photo)
India's active case count now stands at 3.90 per cent. ( HT file Photo)

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the United Kingdom.

Researchers at King's College London, using data from the ZOE Covid Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long Covid after infection were 20% to 50% lower during the Omicron wave in the UK compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient's age and the timing of their last vaccination.

Long Covid, which includes prolonged symptoms ranging from fatigue to 'brain fog', can be debilitating and continue for weeks or months. It is increasingly being recognised as a public health problem, and researchers have been racing to find out if Omicron presents as big a risk of long Covid as previously dominant variants.

The study from King's is believed to be the first academic research to show Omicron does not present as great a risk of long Covid, but that does not mean long Covid patient numbers are dropping, the team said.

While the risk of long Covid was lower during Omicron, more people were infected, so the absolute number now suffering is higher.

"It's good news, but please don't decommission any of your long Covid services," lead researcher Dr Claire Steves told Reuters, appealing to health-service providers.

The UK's Office for National Statistics said in May that 438,000 people in the country have long Covid after Omicron infection, representing 24% of all long Covid patients.

It also said the risk of lingering symptoms after Omicron was lower than with Delta, but only for double-vaccinated people. It found no statistical difference for those who were triple vaccinated.

In the King's research, 4.5% of the 56,003 people studied during Omicron's peak, December 2021-March 2022, reported long Covid. That compared to 10.8% of 41,361 people during the Delta wave, June-November 2021. It did not compare vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

While the study – published in The Lancet journal on Thursday – compared Delta and Omicron, Dr Steves said previous work had showed no substantial difference in long Covid risk between other variants.

More work was needed to establish why Omicron may have a lower long Covid risk, the team added.

World+Biz

omicron / COVID-19 / study

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

2h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

2h | Food
Almost every household from this Bede village of 500 to 800 people, regardless of their occupation, still has pet snakes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As Bedes transition to permanent houses, the old ways still hold sway

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

3h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

3h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

3h | Videos
Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh