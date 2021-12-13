Omicron Covid-19 variant more transmissible, reduces vaccine efficiency: WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:36 pm

Related News

Omicron Covid-19 variant more transmissible, reduces vaccine efficiency: WHO

WHO said that it could not ascertain if the higher rate of transmission was because it was less prone to immune responses or a higher transmissibility or a combination of both because of a lack of data.

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:36 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that the newer Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficiency but caused less severe symptoms, based on early data, according to several news reports.

However, the global health body also said that it could not ascertain if the higher rate of transmission was because it was less prone to immune responses or a higher transmissibility or a combination of both because of a lack of data, news agency AFP reported.

According to the WHO, early evidence suggested that the newer variant Omicron caused "a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission," the global health body said in a technical brief. "Given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," it further said.

While "mild" illness or asymptomatic cases of Omicron infections have been observed so far, the WHO also said that the data was not sufficient to establish the clinical severity of the new strain that has caused several countries to restrict flights from some southern African countries and other travel measures.

Meanwhile, Omicron cases have been reported from as many as 63 countries as of December 9, the UN health body noted. The UK, South Africa were among the countries where faster transmission of the cases have been noted. The Delta variant, previously, was less prevalent in South Africa while it was the dominant variant in Britain.

In India, several states and districts reported cases of Omicron variant on Sunday as the total caseload pertaining to the strain reached 38.

The variant was first identified in South Africa and the WHO announced it as a variant of concern back in November.

Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech had said last week that three doses of their vaccine appeared effective against the variant, based on initial laboratory tests.

Top News / World+Biz

omicron / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief