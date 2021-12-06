Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:15 pm

Related News

Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

"Now I would have loved for some of our own clinical trials to have worked out, but they didn't. I mean, that's part of the deal," Novartis CEO Narasimhan said

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company&#039;s headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis hopes to still play a role in the development of Covid-19 treatments with research ongoing for a pill that could work broadly against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes Covid-19, chief executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters.

In an interview following his recent presentation at Total Health last week, the head of the Swiss drugmaker pointed to Novartis' manufacturing support to Covid-19 vaccine and drug makers when asked if it had been on the sidelines during the pandemic.

"Now I would have loved for some of our own clinical trials to have worked out, but they didn't. I mean, that's part of the deal," Narasimhan said.

"I think we as a sector have collaborated extremely well to ultimately be the industry that enabled this pandemic over time to eventually be under control."

Many drugmakers including AstraZeneca sold treatments at cost during the pandemic, but are now looking to start making profits as some parts of the world reopen.

"I think in order to have companies invest in the long run for pandemic preparedness, there has to be a reasonable economic benefit to the companies," Narasimhan said. "I think that has to be clear and understood by all involved."

Novartis last year had signed a deal with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin-based therapies as potential Covid-19 treatments.

A new readout from studies of one of those treatments is expected in January, and the duo will then decide on next steps based on that data, Narasimhan said.

The company last week said it was confident of delivering annual revenue growth of 4% or higher until 2026, as it banks on multi-billion dollar sales of experimental and approved drugs including arthritis and psoriasis medicine Cosentyx.

Top News

Novartis / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status