Norway delays full reopening over Delta Covid-19 variant

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 06:26 pm

Related News

Norway delays full reopening over Delta Covid-19 variant

Measures that will remain include bars and restaurants being limited to table service, limits of 20 people on gatherings in private homes, and restrictions on adult recreational sports

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 06:26 pm
Norway&#039;s Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Norway announced the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions on Monday but delayed the final phase of reopening the economy until the end of this month at the earliest because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant.

Measures that will remain include bars and restaurants being limited to table service, limits of 20 people on gatherings in private homes, and restrictions on adult recreational sports.

These measures could have been lifted on Monday if the government had given the go-ahead to enter the fourth and final phase of ending a national lockdown.

"There is a risk that the Delta variant will cause a fourth wave of infection in the unvaccinated part of the population, among those who have only received one dose or are in vulnerable groups," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta strain is becoming the globally dominant variant of Covid-19, raising concerns about whether existing vaccines will work against it.

It could become the dominant variant in Norway this month, the health minister has said.

Almost two-thirds of adults in Norway have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 37% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The Nordic country is also considering vaccinating 16- and 17-year-olds, with a final decision expected in September, the government said.

Moves to ease the lockdown include allowing more people from Thursday to attend outdoor and indoor public events, provided there is testing for the virus and attendees can produce certificates showing information on the bearer's most recent vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 infection in the past six months, and the most recent negative test result.

Outdoor events with an unseated audience such as music festivals will be allowed to house 3,000 people, an increase from 2,000.

Under a measure that had already been announced, quarantine-free travel is from Monday permitted from a number of European countries including the popular tourist destinations of France, Croatia and Italy.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid-19 lockdowns / Norway / Coronavirus Delta Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

30m | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

35m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

40m | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

45m | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making