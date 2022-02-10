No RT-PCR test needed to visit Bhutan

An RT-PCR test is no longer needed for travelers visiting Bhutan.

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Dhaka, has informed the National COVID-19 Task Force that Bhutan has decided an RT-PCR test is no longer required for all in-coming passengers.

Advised by the Technical Advisory Group, the NCI9TF during its 135th meeting held on Wednesday (9 February) reviewed the requirement of RT-PCR test for non-Bhutanese passengers and made the decision.

The Drukair Corporation Ltd and Tashi Airplanes Private Ltd have been directed not to insist on an RT-PCR test certificate for the incoming passengers.