No RT-PCR test needed to visit Bhutan

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

No RT-PCR test needed to visit Bhutan

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 05:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An RT-PCR test is no longer needed for travelers visiting Bhutan.

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Dhaka, has informed the National COVID-19 Task Force that Bhutan has decided an RT-PCR test is no longer required for all in-coming passengers.

Advised by the Technical Advisory Group, the NCI9TF during its 135th meeting held on Wednesday (9 February) reviewed the requirement of RT-PCR test for non-Bhutanese passengers and made the decision.

The Drukair Corporation Ltd and Tashi Airplanes Private Ltd have been directed not to insist on an RT-PCR test certificate for the incoming passengers.

 

Top News

Bhutan / Travel / RT-PCR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

6h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

6h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

2h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

2h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

4h | Videos
Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks