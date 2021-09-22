New infection tally rises, but active case count lowest in 186 days in India

22 September, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 11:34 am

New infection tally rises, but active case count lowest in 186 days in India

A nationwide recovery rate of 97.77 per cent was also the highest since March 2020 with 34,167 patients declared cured in the last 24 hours.

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a special camp outside a temple in Hyderabad. Photo: Hindustan Times
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a special camp outside a temple in Hyderabad. Photo: Hindustan Times

India on Wednesday registered a minor rise in fresh Covid-19 cases with 26,964 samples testing positive for the virus. On Tuesday, this figure was 26,115. The active case count at 0.90 per cent is the lowest since March 2020, while the total number of active cases currently stood at 3,01,989 -- a low of 186 days.

This was a reduction of 7,586 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. A nationwide recovery rate of 97.77 per cent was also the highest since March 2020. As many as 34,167 patients were declared cured from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 3,27,83,741.

The cumulative fatality count was pushed to 4,45,768 with 383 people losing their lives to the virus during the same period.

The weekly positivity rate (2.08 per cent) has remained below three per cent for 89 days now, while the daily positivity rate that stood at 1.69 per cent has also been less than three per cent since the last 23 days.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said 15,92,395 samples were tested for the virus on Tuesday which pushed the overall count to 55,67,54,282.

The government said 75,57529 doses of vaccine against the virus were administered during the day, taking the total number of inoculations since the nationwide drive was launched earlier this year to 86,65,15,754.

 

