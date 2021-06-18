Moscow facing new aggressive coronavirus variant, mayor says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 08:50 am

Related News

Moscow facing new aggressive coronavirus variant, mayor says

"A new mutation has arrived, a new strain is active. It's more aggressive, it's harder to recover from, it spreads faster. It's much more likely to penetrate a person's immune system," Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to the RIA news agency

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 08:50 am
A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitising the Rizhsky Railway Station, one of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. Moscow Division of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitising the Rizhsky Railway Station, one of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. Moscow Division of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Moscow is facing a new coronavirus variant that is more aggressive and infectious, and the situation in the city is rapidly deteriorating, its mayor said on Thursday.

The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since Dec. 24. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day total since Feb. 13. The daily figures have remained high this week.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday's caseload would be more than 9,000, which would be the most recorded in Moscow since the pandemic began. Until the beginning of June, daily new infections had been mostly below 3,000 for months.

"A new mutation has arrived, a new strain is active. It's more aggressive, it's harder to recover from, it spreads faster. It's much more likely to penetrate a person's immune system," Sobyanin said, according to the RIA news agency.

He made the remark as he met people who work in the Moscow restaurant business.

In separate comments at a government meeting broadcast on television, Sobyanin said the city was rapidly increasing its number of hospital beds to treat a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. There are currently enough beds available, he said.

"This dynamic is fairly unexpected given that more than 60% of Muscovites have either already been ill or been vaccinated - it is a large segment of the population... We of course did not expect an increase (in cases), but a decrease," Sobyanin said.

The head of the consumer health watchdog, who was also at the meeting, said the number of coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, was rising significantly across the country.

Sobyanin did not say which variant he had been referring to. He announced no new restrictions to rein in the outbreak, but said they could be coming.

"We are very close to stricter decisions - temporary but stricter - in terms of restrictions," Sobyanin said at the meeting with restaurant business representatives.

The Kremlin has expressed dismay over the slow progress in Russia's vaccination programme despite Russia making its Sputnik shot widely available to people in Moscow in December.

Moscow authorities on Wednesday ordered workers with public facing roles to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sobyanin said the number of people signing up for the shot had tripled on Thursday, and that he expected the case surge to further spur demand: "I think the number will rise every day."

Top News

Moscow / Covid-19 New Variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni