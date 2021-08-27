More than half of Indian adults have had first Covid jab

A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

More than half of India's eligible population - some 473 million people - have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, official data said.

India has been ramping up its vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infections, reports he BBC.

It has so far given more than 610 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.

India took 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to give the first 100 million jabs, the government said.

But only about 15% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the drive in January.

Regional disparities persist as well with larger and poorer states lagging behind smaller and richer states.

India has reported more than 32 million Covid cases, second only to the US. The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 400,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.