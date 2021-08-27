More than half of Indian adults have had first Covid jab

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 11:26 am

Related News

More than half of Indian adults have had first Covid jab

India has been ramping up its vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infection

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 11:26 am
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

More than half of India's eligible population - some 473 million people - have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, official data said.

India has been ramping up its vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infections, reports he BBC.

It has so far given more than 610 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.

India took 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to give the first 100 million jabs, the government said.

But only about 15% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the drive in January.

Regional disparities persist as well with larger and poorer states lagging behind smaller and richer states.

India has reported more than 32 million Covid cases, second only to the US. The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 400,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Covid-19 Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

19h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

19h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

19h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs