Moderna pushes for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 07:56 pm

Related News

Moderna pushes for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated adults

Reuters
12 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 07:56 pm
Syringes filled with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during an employee vaccination at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Syringes filled with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during an employee vaccination at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Moderna Inc on Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday and Friday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines.

Rival Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday also cited data showing increased protection after a booster dose, which it said could be either administered as early as two months after the original dose of its vaccine.

Top News

Moderna / Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine / Coronavirus vaccine booster dose

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case